GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is 22.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFS is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GFS is 79.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.87% of that float. On January 12, 2024, GFS’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

GFS stock's latest price update

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.40 in relation to its previous close of 57.18. However, the company has experienced a 2.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that MALTA, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS’s stock has risen by 2.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.89% and a quarterly drop of -0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for GlobalFoundries Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.01% for GFS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GFS Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.75. In addition, GlobalFoundries Inc saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GlobalFoundries Inc stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 14.23, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.37. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.