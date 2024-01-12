Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 20.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $20.52, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) Right Now?

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE: GSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GSL is at 1.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for GSL is 32.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.15% of that float. The average trading volume for GSL on January 12, 2024 was 548.76K shares.

GSL’s Market Performance

GSL stock saw an increase of -1.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.49% and a quarterly increase of 15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.02% for GSL’s stock, with a 9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSL Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSL fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.02. In addition, Global Ship Lease Inc saw 4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSL

Equity return is now at value 30.38, with 14.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.