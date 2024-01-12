General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.52 in relation to previous closing price of 251.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Historically, investors have gained a handful during election years from buying certain election stocks, but re-election years catch stronger returns. Since 1952, the S&P 500 has gained an average of 7% in election years, compared to 12.2% in re-election.

Is It Worth Investing in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) Right Now?

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for General Dynamics Corp. (GD) is $284.07, which is $34.13 above the current market price. The public float for GD is 271.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GD on January 12, 2024 was 1.14M shares.

GD’s Market Performance

GD stock saw a decrease of -2.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.98% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for General Dynamics Corp. (GD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for GD’s stock, with a 9.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $265 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GD Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $254.27. In addition, General Dynamics Corp. saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Gallopoulos Gregory S, who sale 33,200 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Oct 30. After this action, Gallopoulos Gregory S now owns 113,319 shares of General Dynamics Corp., valued at $7,913,948 using the latest closing price.

NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, the Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics Corp., sale 33,230 shares at $227.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N is holding 778,092 shares at $7,575,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corp. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 17.56, with 6.31 for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corp. (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 65.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.48. Total debt to assets is 23.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, General Dynamics Corp. (GD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.