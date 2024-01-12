GAN Limited (GAN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GAN stock has gone down by -3.18%, with a monthly decline of -6.17% and a quarterly surge of 35.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for GAN Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for GAN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GAN is 2.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for GAN is 42.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GAN on January 12, 2024 was 846.68K shares.

GAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) has decreased by -1.94 when compared to last closing price of 1.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-08 that GAN Limited shares surged 83% to $1.63 in midday trading on Wednesday after the sports-betting technology provider agreed to be acquired by Sega Sammy Holdings, a Japanese company known for its arcade and video games. Sega Sammy said it will pay $1.97 per share for GAN, a 121% premium to Tuesday’s closing price, or a total consideration of about $84.4 million.

GAN Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5880. In addition, GAN Limited saw -3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Equity return is now at value -223.83, with -108.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GAN Limited (GAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.