FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP)’s stock price has increased by 5.97 compared to its previous closing price of 3.52. However, the company has seen a 6.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that FTAI Infrastructure owns and operates interesting infrastructure assets in railroads, ports and terminals, and power and energy. The company is focusing on running all of its properties at a profit. So far, the railroad business is proving to be the true cash cow.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIP is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FIP is 97.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On January 12, 2024, FIP’s average trading volume was 489.83K shares.

FIP’s Market Performance

The stock of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has seen a 6.57% increase in the past week, with a -0.80% drop in the past month, and a 17.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for FIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.02% for FIP stock, with a simple moving average of 9.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for FIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FIP Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIP rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, FTAI Infrastructure Inc saw -4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.57 for the present operating margin

-11.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Infrastructure Inc stands at -58.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.05. Equity return is now at value -16.31, with -5.55 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.44. Total debt to assets is 52.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.