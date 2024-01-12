FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) has gone up by 6.14% for the week, with a 8.97% rise in the past month and a 34.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for FTAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.22% for FTAI stock, with a simple moving average of 41.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) Right Now?

FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FTAI is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FTAI is 99.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume for FTAI on January 12, 2024 was 724.48K shares.

FTAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) has surged by 4.29 when compared to previous closing price of 46.60, but the company has seen a 6.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-04 that The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities Fund is an exchange-traded fund that is actively managed. This fund is less than two years old but has performed very well.

FTAI Trading at 13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.98. In addition, FTAI Aviation Ltd saw 4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from TUCHMAN MARTIN, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, TUCHMAN MARTIN now owns 40,000 shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Aviation Ltd stands at -15.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.40. Equity return is now at value 253.65, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 11,525.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.14. Total debt to assets is 88.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,606.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 99.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.