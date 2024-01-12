Flowserve Corp.’s (FLS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has seen a 1.46% increase in the past week, with a 3.68% gain in the past month, and a 3.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for FLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for FLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) is 21.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLS is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Flowserve Corp. (FLS) is $46.20, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for FLS is 130.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On January 12, 2024, FLS’s average trading volume was 871.48K shares.

FLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) has increased by 1.51 when compared to last closing price of 39.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that These top-ranked stocks are likely to beat on the bottom line in their upcoming releases. Tap Amazon.com (AMZN), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Wingstop (WING), Flowserve (FLS) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FLS Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.44. In addition, Flowserve Corp. saw -2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corp. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corp. (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.