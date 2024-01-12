Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, FIVN stock has gone up by 5.27%, with a monthly decline of -1.15% and a quarterly surge of 22.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Five9 Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for FIVN’s stock, with a 10.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Five9 Inc (FIVN) is $89.20, which is $11.2 above the current market price. The public float for FIVN is 71.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% of that float. On January 12, 2024, FIVN’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN)’s stock price has soared by 1.06 in relation to previous closing price of 77.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-02 that SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the Intelligent CX platform provider, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference: Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/. About Five9 The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutio.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.26. In addition, Five9 Inc saw -1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Dignan Andy, who sale 4,815 shares at the price of $79.12 back on Dec 07. After this action, Dignan Andy now owns 104,777 shares of Five9 Inc, valued at $380,963 using the latest closing price.

Kozanian Panos, the EVP, Product Engineering of Five9 Inc, sale 9,860 shares at $81.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Kozanian Panos is holding 74,051 shares at $804,908 based on the most recent closing price.

-9.30 for the present operating margin

+51.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc stands at -12.15. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.94. Equity return is now at value -21.76, with -6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 255.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.83. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

To wrap up, the performance of Five9 Inc (FIVN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.