First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has gone up by 1.62% for the week, with a 5.80% rise in the past month and a 12.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.80% for FR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for FR’s stock, with a 5.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) Right Now?

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FR is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FR is $53.07, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for FR is 131.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for FR on January 12, 2024 was 1.08M shares.

FR) stock’s latest price update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.36 in comparison to its previous close of 53.48, however, the company has experienced a 1.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-05 that First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue and funds from operations have shown positive growth, with strong lease renewal activity driving net operating income growth. With imports and e-commerce activity picking up, demand should strengthen in 2024. Despite some challenges, such as inflation in operating expenses and slower leasing of new space, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and has the potential for increased FFO margins.

FR Trading at 9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.73. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from MUSIL SCOTT A, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Apr 28. After this action, MUSIL SCOTT A now owns 81,078 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., valued at $397,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.63 for the present operating margin

+45.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. stands at +66.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 42.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.