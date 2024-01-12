First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 9.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Bank stocks started rallying in May but then fell back creating new opportunities. Ten community bank stocks trading below 65% of tangible book value are reviewed, highlighting their risk factors and financial metrics. Territorial Bancorp is recommended if you expect a recession and Third Coast if you don’t.

Is It Worth Investing in First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FFWM is also noteworthy at 1.30.

The public float for FFWM is 51.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.19% of that float. The average trading volume of FFWM on January 12, 2024 was 681.23K shares.

FFWM’s Market Performance

The stock of First Foundation Inc (FFWM) has seen a -5.23% decrease in the past week, with a 35.29% rise in the past month, and a 59.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for FFWM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for FFWM’s stock, with a 51.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFWM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FFWM by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for FFWM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FFWM Trading at 29.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +17.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFWM fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.39. In addition, First Foundation Inc saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFWM starting from KELLER ULRICH E. JR, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $8.90 back on Dec 15. After this action, KELLER ULRICH E. JR now owns 215,000 shares of First Foundation Inc, valued at $266,940 using the latest closing price.

Lake David G., the Director of First Foundation Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $3.99 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Lake David G. is holding 137,801 shares at $7,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFWM

Equity return is now at value -18.05, with -1.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, First Foundation Inc (FFWM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.