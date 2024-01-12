First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ: FFNW) has increased by 48.03 when compared to last closing price of 13.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that First Financial Northwest (FFNW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ: FFNW) Right Now?

First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ: FFNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FFNW is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FFNW is $17.63, which is -$5.0 below the current market price. The public float for FFNW is 7.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume for FFNW on January 12, 2024 was 7.61K shares.

FFNW’s Market Performance

FFNW’s stock has seen a 46.26% increase for the week, with a 64.63% rise in the past month and a 66.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for First Financial Northwest Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.26% for FFNW’s stock, with a 71.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FFNW Trading at 65.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 31.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +63.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFNW rose by +46.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, First Financial Northwest Inc saw 50.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FFNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Northwest Inc stands at +21.12. The total capital return value is set at 5.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.15. Equity return is now at value 5.24, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW), the company’s capital structure generated 92.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.07. Total debt to assets is 9.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.