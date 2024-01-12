First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) has decreased by -0.82 when compared to last closing price of 23.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that CINCINNATI, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is above average at 8.18x. The 36-month beta value for FFBC is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FFBC is $24.88, which is $1.03 above than the current price. The public float for FFBC is 93.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume of FFBC on January 12, 2024 was 347.05K shares.

FFBC’s Market Performance

The stock of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) has seen a 0.26% increase in the past week, with a 1.58% rise in the past month, and a 16.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for FFBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.00% for FFBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFBC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FFBC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FFBC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FFBC Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFBC rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.59. In addition, First Financial Bancorp saw -2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFBC starting from BARRON WILLIAM G, who sale 14,214 shares at the price of $23.94 back on Dec 19. After this action, BARRON WILLIAM G now owns 74,280 shares of First Financial Bancorp, valued at $340,283 using the latest closing price.

Dennen Richard S, the Chief Corp. Banking Officer of First Financial Bancorp, sale 11,640 shares at $21.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Dennen Richard S is holding 90,350 shares at $250,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bancorp stands at +28.07. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 13.01, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 10.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.