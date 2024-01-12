Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) is above average at 895.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XPRO is 105.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XPRO on January 12, 2024 was 921.67K shares.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has increased by 2.43 when compared to last closing price of 15.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

XPRO’s Market Performance

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.16% gain in the past month and a -26.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for XPRO’s stock, with a -16.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XPRO Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 15,400 shares at the price of $24.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 27,633 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $372,093 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 13,000 shares at $24.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Drummond Robert Wayne Jr is holding 43,433 shares at $314,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value 0.16, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.