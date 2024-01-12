Examining the Volatility of Magnite Inc’s (MGNI) Stock

In the past week, MGNI stock has gone up by 3.77%, with a monthly gain of 8.21% and a quarterly surge of 22.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Magnite Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.14% for MGNI’s stock, with a -8.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGNI is 119.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGNI on January 12, 2024 was 1.04M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.19 in comparison to its previous close of 9.39, however, the company has experienced a 3.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MGNI Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.32. In addition, Magnite Inc saw -2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Nov 15. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,219,203 shares of Magnite Inc, valued at $585,000 using the latest closing price.

Buonasera David, the Chief Technology Officer of Magnite Inc, sale 5,444 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Buonasera David is holding 207,246 shares at $46,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc stands at -22.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.03. Equity return is now at value -30.97, with -9.11 for asset returns.

Based on Magnite Inc (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magnite Inc (MGNI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.