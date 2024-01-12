Examining the Volatility of Ferguson Plc.’s (FERG) Stock

The stock of Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has seen a -0.04% decrease in the past week, with a 2.13% gain in the past month, and a 9.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for FERG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for FERG’s stock, with a 18.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FERG is 202.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FERG on January 12, 2024 was 1.11M shares.

FERG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has plunged by -0.40 when compared to previous closing price of 187.14, but the company has seen a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that Fidelity published an article on Nov. 28, 2023, wondering if it was time for investors to take the plunge and buy water stock. “It’s possible that our freshwater supply may diminish, threatened by climate change, contamination, and drought.

FERG Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.73. In addition, Ferguson Plc. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FERG starting from Murphy Kevin Michael, who sale 641 shares at the price of $164.94 back on Oct 17. After this action, Murphy Kevin Michael now owns 123,469 shares of Ferguson Plc., valued at $105,769 using the latest closing price.

Graham Ian T., the Chief Legal Officer of Ferguson Plc., sale 387 shares at $164.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Graham Ian T. is holding 5,854 shares at $63,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+29.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Plc. stands at +6.35. The total capital return value is set at 27.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.78. Equity return is now at value 34.60, with 11.35 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson Plc. (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 104.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.07. Total debt to assets is 32.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.