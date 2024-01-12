Examining the Volatility of Everbridge Inc’s (EVBG) Stock

The stock of Everbridge Inc (EVBG) has gone up by 1.16% for the week, with a -3.88% drop in the past month and a 5.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.11% for EVBG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.93% for EVBG’s stock, with a -12.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is 0.90.

The public float for EVBG is 39.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVBG on January 12, 2024 was 474.18K shares.

EVBG) stock’s latest price update

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.68 in relation to previous closing price of 21.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that MELI, TIMB and EVBG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 8, 2024.

EVBG Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.10. In addition, Everbridge Inc saw -10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Barney Bryan Reed, who sale 7,509 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Jan 02. After this action, Barney Bryan Reed now owns 18,221 shares of Everbridge Inc, valued at $176,646 using the latest closing price.

HUFF PHILLIP E, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Everbridge Inc, sale 150 shares at $23.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that HUFF PHILLIP E is holding 10,778 shares at $3,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Equity return is now at value -4.36, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Everbridge Inc (EVBG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.