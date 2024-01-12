Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) is 7.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPM is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is $9.25, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for EPM is 30.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On January 12, 2024, EPM’s average trading volume was 361.58K shares.

EPM) stock’s latest price update

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.11 in comparison to its previous close of 5.78, however, the company has experienced a 1.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Evolution (EPM) announces that it has entered into a deal to acquire non-operated oil and natural gas assets in the SCOOP and STACK plays in central Oklahoma for $43.5 million.

EPM’s Market Performance

EPM’s stock has risen by 1.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.51% and a quarterly drop of -5.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Evolution Petroleum Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for EPM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.75% for the last 200 days.

EPM Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPM rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Evolution Petroleum Corporation saw 2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.10 for the present operating margin

+42.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolution Petroleum Corporation stands at +26.97. The total capital return value is set at 47.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.68. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 19.00 for asset returns.

Based on Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.20. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.