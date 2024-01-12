Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVH is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Evolent Health Inc (EVH) is $44.92, which is $13.0 above the current market price. The public float for EVH is 109.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% of that float. On January 12, 2024, EVH’s average trading volume was 1.40M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

EVH) stock’s latest price update

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH)’s stock price has dropped by -3.54 in relation to previous closing price of 33.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that ORGO, CALM, W, NET and EVH have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 5, 2024.

EVH’s Market Performance

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has seen a -2.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.88% gain in the past month and a 13.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for EVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for EVH’s stock, with a 7.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EVH Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.95. In addition, Evolent Health Inc saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Blackley Seth, who sale 141,000 shares at the price of $26.54 back on Dec 05. After this action, Blackley Seth now owns 637,645 shares of Evolent Health Inc, valued at $3,741,475 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Daniel Joseph, the PRESIDENT of Evolent Health Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that McCarthy Daniel Joseph is holding 198,333 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.37 for the present operating margin

+18.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63. Equity return is now at value -9.32, with -4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.