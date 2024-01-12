Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (RJF) Stock

The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has seen a 0.33% increase in the past week, with a 2.30% gain in the past month, and a 10.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for RJF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for RJF’s stock, with a 9.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is above average at 13.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is $119.92, which is $9.39 above the current market price. The public float for RJF is 189.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RJF on January 12, 2024 was 929.51K shares.

The stock price of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has dropped by -0.37 compared to previous close of 110.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-01 that Some leading economists think that a U.S. recession is on the way in the new year. The S&P 500 usually declines significantly during recessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $135 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

RJF Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.36. In addition, Raymond James Financial, Inc. saw -0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Raney Steven M, who sale 930 shares at the price of $110.42 back on Dec 15. After this action, Raney Steven M now owns 55,618 shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc., valued at $102,691 using the latest closing price.

Catanese George, the Chief Risk Officer of Raymond James Financial, Inc., sale 3,866 shares at $106.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Catanese George is holding 11,712 shares at $412,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+88.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial, Inc. stands at +13.33. The total capital return value is set at 3.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.62. Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Based on Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), the company’s capital structure generated 569.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.07. Total debt to assets is 74.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 569.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.