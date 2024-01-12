Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s (CAPR) Stock

The stock of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has gone down by -13.21% for the week, with a 27.42% rise in the past month and a 62.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.08% for CAPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.11% for CAPR’s stock, with a 3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.98.

The public float for CAPR is 28.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAPR on January 12, 2024 was 240.68K shares.

CAPR) stock’s latest price update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR)’s stock price has decreased by -11.88 compared to its previous closing price of 5.22. However, the company has seen a -13.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants AJ Bergmann – CFO Linda Marbán – CEO Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright Aydin Huseynov – Ladenburg Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Capricor’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAPR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CAPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAPR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CAPR Trading at 23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPR fell by -13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, Capricor Therapeutics Inc saw -5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAPR starting from Musket David B, who purchase 410 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Oct 12. After this action, Musket David B now owns 31,536 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,128 using the latest closing price.

COLLIER EARL M JR, the Director of Capricor Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that COLLIER EARL M JR is holding 26,856 shares at $28,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1163.93 for the present operating margin

+72.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capricor Therapeutics Inc stands at -1137.37. The total capital return value is set at -107.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.01. Equity return is now at value -428.87, with -64.22 for asset returns.

Based on Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.50. Total debt to assets is 11.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.