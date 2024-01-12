Evaluating the Impact of -6.16 Increase on United States Antimony Corp.’s (UAMY) Stock

The stock of United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) has seen a -5.32% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -32.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for UAMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for UAMY stock, with a simple moving average of -32.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UAMY is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UAMY is $0.60, which is $0.37 above than the current price. The public float for UAMY is 79.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of UAMY on January 12, 2024 was 155.33K shares.

UAMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY) has decreased by -6.16 when compared to last closing price of 0.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-11-22 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

UAMY Trading at -14.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2458. In addition, United States Antimony Corp. saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from EVANS GARY C, who purchase 21,068 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Jan 19. After this action, EVANS GARY C now owns 956,849 shares of United States Antimony Corp., valued at $9,481 using the latest closing price.

Bardswich Lloyd, the Director of United States Antimony Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Bardswich Lloyd is holding 262,727 shares at $4,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.15 for the present operating margin

+13.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corp. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return is now at value -11.32, with -10.69 for asset returns.

Based on United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.97. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.74.

Conclusion

In summary, United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.