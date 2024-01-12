Evaluating the Impact of -3.26 Increase on Akero Therapeutics Inc’s (AKRO) Stock

The stock of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has gone down by -1.10% for the week, with a 16.09% rise in the past month and a 50.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.88% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for AKRO’s stock, with a -38.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is -0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AKRO is 47.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.50% of that float. On January 12, 2024, AKRO’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

AKRO) stock’s latest price update

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 23.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2024-01-09 that The shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been steadily climbing from their November lows following a steep early October bear gap, though pressure seems to have appeared at the $25 level.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AKRO Trading at 21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +14.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.87. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -3.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Young Jonathan, who sale 5,414 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Dec 27. After this action, Young Jonathan now owns 185,131 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $129,936 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President and CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,628 shares at $20.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 550,911 shares at $33,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -25.82, with -23.58 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.