Evaluating the Impact of -0.32 Increase on Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) Stock

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a -0.92% decrease in the past week, with a 10.53% gain in the past month, and a 11.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.07% for SCCO’s stock, with a 9.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) by analysts is $65.20, which is -$17.84 below the current market price. The public float for SCCO is 85.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of SCCO was 973.73K shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 83.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that The U.S. economy is navigating a delicate balance between achieving a significant cooldown of inflation and avoiding a recession. Policymakers have managed to guide the economy toward a “soft landing,” but challenges persist as they strive to further reduce inflation without triggering a downturn.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $68 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SCCO Trading at 7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.35. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $81.56 back on Aug 14. After this action, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now owns 3,200 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $195,744 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 5,414 shares at $43,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 37.65, with 16.93 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.