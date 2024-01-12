Evaluating the Impact of -0.01 Increase on MKS Instruments, Inc.’s (MKSI) Stock

In the past week, MKSI stock has gone up by 6.53%, with a monthly gain of 20.90% and a quarterly surge of 23.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for MKS Instruments, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for MKSI’s stock, with a 14.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MKSI is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MKSI is $100.14, which is -$3.57 below the current market price. The public float for MKSI is 62.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume for MKSI on January 12, 2024 was 797.71K shares.

MKSI) stock’s latest price update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.01relation to previous closing price of 103.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of 2024

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $125 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MKSI Trading at 22.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +20.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.73. In addition, MKS Instruments, Inc. saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Mora Elizabeth, who sale 250 shares at the price of $100.90 back on Jan 02. After this action, Mora Elizabeth now owns 17,112 shares of MKS Instruments, Inc., valued at $25,225 using the latest closing price.

Moloney Jacqueline F, the Director of MKS Instruments, Inc., sale 250 shares at $82.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Moloney Jacqueline F is holding 11,328 shares at $20,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments, Inc. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value -51.86, with -16.75 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.55. Total debt to assets is 44.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.