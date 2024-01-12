Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN)’s stock price has increased by 2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 10.74. However, the company has seen a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Zegna’s current undervaluation and under-following made the Italian company my pick for the year 2024. During the recent Capital Markets Day, the company demonstrated a promising vision and financial target for Tom Ford Fashion. Zegna’s top-line will benefit from ongoing demand for “quiet luxury” and high-quality products, while operating leverage reinforces margin expansion.

Is It Worth Investing in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) is above average at 30.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZGN is 52.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZGN on January 12, 2024 was 390.18K shares.

ZGN’s Market Performance

ZGN stock saw a decrease of 0.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.70% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.88% for ZGN’s stock, with a -14.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZGN Trading at -4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.67 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stands at +3.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 11.74, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.39. Total debt to assets is 37.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.