Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has decreased by -0.56 when compared to last closing price of 19.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-11 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results on Monday, February 12, 2024, after the close of trading. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast wi.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Right Now?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EQC is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EQC is $20.00, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for EQC is 103.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for EQC on January 12, 2024 was 1.01M shares.

EQC’s Market Performance

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has seen a 0.05% increase in the past week, with a 1.57% rise in the past month, and a 4.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for EQC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for EQC’s stock, with a -1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.34. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw 1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Aug 10. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 158,466 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $963,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 3.19 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.