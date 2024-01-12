Entegris Inc (ENTG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ENTG stock has gone up by 2.78%, with a monthly gain of 1.83% and a quarterly surge of 14.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Entegris Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.41% for ENTG’s stock, with a 14.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Entegris Inc (ENTG) is $116.00, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for ENTG is 149.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENTG on January 12, 2024 was 1.31M shares.

ENTG) stock’s latest price update

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 112.94. However, the company has seen a 2.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of 2024

ENTG Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.12. In addition, Entegris Inc saw -6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Colella Joseph, who sale 2,857 shares at the price of $120.49 back on Dec 22. After this action, Colella Joseph now owns 25,769 shares of Entegris Inc, valued at $344,240 using the latest closing price.

Colella Joseph, the SVP and General Counsel of Entegris Inc, sale 2,604 shares at $102.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Colella Joseph is holding 28,626 shares at $267,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value 6.17, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.