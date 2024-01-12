Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA) has gone up by 5.47% for the week, with a 10.22% rise in the past month and a 30.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.35% for ESBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.01% for ESBA’s stock, with a 32.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty OP LP (NYSE: ESBA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ESBA is at 1.35.

The public float for ESBA is 20.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for ESBA on January 12, 2024 was 8.59K shares.

ESBA) stock’s latest price update

Empire State Realty OP LP (NYSE: ESBA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.19 in comparison to its previous close of 9.72, however, the company has experienced a 5.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo reported 2020-08-01 that ESRT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2020.

ESBA Trading at 11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESBA rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Empire State Realty OP LP saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESBA

Equity return is now at value 11.48, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.