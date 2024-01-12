Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON) Stock Faces 22.24% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, EBON stock has gone down by -15.34%, with a monthly gain of 54.48% and a quarterly surge of 63.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.54% for Ebang International Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.20% for EBON stock, with a simple moving average of 44.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for EBON is 4.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for EBON on January 12, 2024 was 64.49K shares.

EBON) stock’s latest price update

Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON)’s stock price has decreased by -8.05 compared to its previous closing price of 12.18. However, the company has seen a -15.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-07-18 that Several crypto-related stocks and funds have staged a spectacular rally this year, outperforming major cryptocurrencies, despite U.S. regulators’ ongoing scrutiny of the industry.

EBON Trading at 21.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.24%, as shares surge +54.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON fell by -15.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc saw -26.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.47 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebang International Holdings Inc stands at -135.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.71. Equity return is now at value -12.59, with -11.86 for asset returns.

Based on Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON), the company’s capital structure generated 2.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ebang International Holdings Inc (EBON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.