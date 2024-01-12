Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has decreased by -0.81 when compared to last closing price of 13.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Easterly Government’s 7.9% dividend yield is one of the most secure high yields in the REIT sector. The company’s unique positioning with the U.S. government as its sole tenant provides stability and insulates it from common challenges faced by traditional office REITs. Easterly Government’s long-term leases, inflation protection, and resilient performance make it an attractive choice for investors seeking income and potential appreciation.

Is It Worth Investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) Right Now?

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) is $13.60, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for DEA is 86.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEA on January 12, 2024 was 981.83K shares.

DEA’s Market Performance

DEA’s stock has seen a -0.22% decrease for the week, with a 6.89% rise in the past month and a 16.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for Easterly Government Properties Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for DEA’s stock, with a 2.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DEA Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEA starting from Crate Darrell W, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.14 back on Dec 13. After this action, Crate Darrell W now owns 92,174 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc, valued at $105,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 2.38, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.52. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.