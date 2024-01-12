DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37.

The public float for DRD is 86.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of DRD was 358.58K shares.

DRD stock's latest price update

DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD)’s stock price has soared by 6.86 in relation to previous closing price of 7.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that Just like a fresh musical act that stormed up the charts, the curse of the sophomore effort clouds the hottest stocks to watch in 2024, if we’re being perfectly honest. After dodging the recession bullet last year, the Wall Street gods might not grant us good tidings over the next 365 days.

DRD’s Market Performance

DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) has seen a 1.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.38% decline in the past month and a -8.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for DRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for DRD’s stock, with a -21.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13.75 based on the research report published on September 05, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

DRD Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, DRDGold Ltd. ADR saw -2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Equity return is now at value 21.63, with 16.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.