Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY)’s stock price has soared by 1.85 in relation to previous closing price of 68.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY) is above average at 18.70x. The 36-month beta value for RDY is also noteworthy at 0.58.

The public float for RDY is 166.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume of RDY on January 12, 2024 was 258.74K shares.

RDY’s Market Performance

RDY’s stock has seen a -1.60% decrease for the week, with a 4.83% rise in the past month and a 4.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.07% for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for RDY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.79% for the last 200 days.

RDY Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDY fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.62. In addition, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDY

Equity return is now at value 22.14, with 15.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.