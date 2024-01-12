Dover Corp. (DOV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) is above average at 20.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dover Corp. (DOV) is $168.00, which is $20.24 above the current market price. The public float for DOV is 139.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOV on January 12, 2024 was 815.25K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DOV) stock’s latest price update

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV)’s stock price has soared by 0.11 in relation to previous closing price of 147.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that Looking for the best industrial stocks to buy in 2024? Industrial companies are vital to the U.S. economy and are often viewed as a barometer of broader economic health.

DOV’s Market Performance

Dover Corp. (DOV) has experienced a -0.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.39% rise in the past month, and a 3.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for DOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for DOV’s stock, with a 3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.94. In addition, Dover Corp. saw -4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 35,938 shares of Dover Corp., valued at $1,988,000 using the latest closing price.

Kosinski Anthony K, the VP Tax of Dover Corp., sale 664 shares at $141.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kosinski Anthony K is holding 5,333 shares at $94,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corp. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 9.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corp. (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.61. Total debt to assets is 35.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dover Corp. (DOV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.