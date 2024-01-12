DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for DOYU is 316.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of DOYU was 1.17M shares.

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) has increased by 5.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Tap four stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include DouYu International (DOYU), Regis (RGS), 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT), atai Life Sciences (ATAI) and GameStop (GME).

DOYU’s Market Performance

DOYU’s stock has fallen by -1.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.83% and a quarterly drop of -9.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.24% for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.33% for DOYU’s stock, with a -10.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DOYU Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +17.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8277. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR saw -6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -1.06. The total capital return value is set at -4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.16. Equity return is now at value 2.14, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.