Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (NYSE: DDL) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 1.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that DDL, FINW, SCS, PGR and ITGR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 17, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (NYSE: DDL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDL is 0.13.

The public float for DDL is 144.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDL on January 12, 2024 was 312.90K shares.

DDL’s Market Performance

DDL stock saw a decrease of -14.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.71% for Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.10% for DDL’s stock, with a -48.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DDL Trading at -28.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -26.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL fell by -12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4963. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR saw -14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Equity return is now at value -15.61, with -0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.