DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Stock Experiences 13.54% Monthly Change

In the past week, DOCN stock has gone up by 2.49%, with a monthly gain of 13.54% and a quarterly surge of 54.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for DOCN’s stock, with a 8.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DOCN is also noteworthy at 1.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for DOCN is 48.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.16% of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on January 12, 2024 was 1.18M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.52 in comparison to its previous close of 36.41, however, the company has experienced a 2.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that Investors looking for growth stocks have an excellent opportunity to add this beaten-down stock to their portfolio.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DOCN Trading at 16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.50. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw -1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Spruill Yancey L., who sale 309,700 shares at the price of $28.52 back on Nov 22. After this action, Spruill Yancey L. now owns 4,954,067 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $8,832,644 using the latest closing price.

Spruill Yancey L., the Chief Executive Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 149,704 shares at $28.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Spruill Yancey L. is holding 4,699,067 shares at $4,324,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.