Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 140.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Is It Worth Investing in Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is above average at 12.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) is $146.95, which is $7.1 above the current market price. The public float for DKS is 57.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DKS on January 12, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

DKS’s Market Performance

DKS’s stock has seen a 0.96% increase for the week, with a 0.68% rise in the past month and a 28.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.36% for DKS’s stock, with a 8.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $145 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DKS Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.33. In addition, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from SCHORR LAWRENCE J, who sale 3,174 shares at the price of $143.12 back on Dec 18. After this action, SCHORR LAWRENCE J now owns 57,518 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc., valued at $454,279 using the latest closing price.

Rak Vladimir, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc., sale 22,011 shares at $144.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Rak Vladimir is holding 36,036 shares at $3,170,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+34.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. stands at +8.43. The total capital return value is set at 22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 10.81 for asset returns.

Based on Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 165.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.