Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for DSGN is 32.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.67% of that float. The average trading volume for DSGN on January 12, 2024 was 430.62K shares.

DSGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) has jumped by 2.07 compared to previous close of 2.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DSGN’s Market Performance

Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) has seen a -1.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.49% gain in the past month and a 13.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for DSGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.84% for DSGN’s stock, with a -42.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DSGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DSGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DSGN Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGN fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Design Therapeutics Inc saw -6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGN starting from LAPPE RODNEY W, who purchase 21,000 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Sep 29. After this action, LAPPE RODNEY W now owns 133,024 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,287 using the latest closing price.

William Arsani, the Director of Design Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,960,000 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that William Arsani is holding 3,000,000 shares at $4,782,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGN

Equity return is now at value -23.12, with -22.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.