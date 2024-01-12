Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, DH stock has gone up by 6.46%, with a monthly gain of 9.81% and a quarterly surge of 32.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for Definitive Healthcare Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for DH stock, with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DH is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DH is 48.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.40% of that float. On January 12, 2024, DH’s average trading volume was 849.95K shares.

The stock price of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) has surged by 3.52 when compared to previous closing price of 9.08, but the company has seen a 6.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Strengthening fundamentals: Definitive Healthcare shows steady revenue growth at 10% and expanding adjusted EBITDA margins. CRPO growth is slowing to a controlled rate and stabilizing, which indicates the end of client churn that took place over past 2 years. Valuation outlook: Fair price potential around $9.0, signaling a 25% upside from current $7.18.

DH Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH rose by +6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp saw -5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 6,656 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Aug 24. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 1,441,657 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp, valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp, sale 6,240 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 1,743,478 shares at $56,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.24 for the present operating margin

+62.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp stands at -3.24. The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -20.24, with -9.23 for asset returns.

Based on Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.52. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.