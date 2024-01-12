Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stock Showcases -1.74% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has seen a -0.63% decrease in the past week, with a -0.75% drop in the past month, and a 16.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for DRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for DRI’s stock, with a 2.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is 19.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRI is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is $176.75, which is $16.76 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 118.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On January 12, 2024, DRI’s average trading volume was 1.00M shares.

DRI) stock’s latest price update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.65 in relation to previous closing price of 161.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) emphasis on strategic acquisitions and Cheddar’s bode well. For the fiscal 2024, the company expects a year-over-year increase in Cheddar restaurant openings.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $159 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DRI Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.77. In addition, Darden Restaurants, Inc. saw -2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Madonna John W., who sale 3,836 shares at the price of $163.80 back on Jan 08. After this action, Madonna John W. now owns 6,971 shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc., valued at $628,333 using the latest closing price.

Martin Melvin John, the President, SRG of Darden Restaurants, Inc., sale 6,967 shares at $165.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Martin Melvin John is holding 17,159 shares at $1,150,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+16.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants, Inc. stands at +9.38. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 49.72, with 9.46 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 268.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.90. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.