Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ): A Technical Analysis

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.16.

The public float for DQ is 74.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on January 12, 2024 was 1.11M shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 22.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that Solar stocks have suffered in 2023, but the recent momentum driven by expected rate cuts from the Federal Reserve could move solar stocks higher in 2024. Daqo New Energy is facing a fierce oversupply environment, which is pressuring profits, the average selling price of polysilicon, and the stock price. However, new initiatives to manufacture their own silicon metal and a dive into the world of semiconductor-grade polysilicon can positively impact profit margins.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ’s stock has fallen by -1.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.02% and a quarterly drop of -14.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.20% for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for DQ’s stock, with a -31.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DQ Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.21. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw -12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 15.72, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.