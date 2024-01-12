Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has seen a 1.76% increase in the past week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month, and a -14.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for DAKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for DAKT’s stock, with a 4.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is 8.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAKT is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is $12.80, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for DAKT is 37.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% of that float. On January 12, 2024, DAKT’s average trading volume was 606.47K shares.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.13 in comparison to its previous close of 8.00, however, the company has experienced a 1.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that BROOKINGS, S.D., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), today announced that its CFO, Sheila Anderson, will present and conduct meetings with investors at the following investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

DAKT Trading at -14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.36. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Wiemann Bradley T, who sale 22,722 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Oct 16. After this action, Wiemann Bradley T now owns 132,582 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $212,603 using the latest closing price.

Wiemann Bradley T, the Exec Vice President of Daktronics Inc., sale 778 shares at $9.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Wiemann Bradley T is holding 132,582 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.44 for the present operating margin

+20.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc. stands at +0.90. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.36. Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 9.53 for asset returns.

Based on Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.