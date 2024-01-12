CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock Experiences -1.40% Monthly Change

The stock of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has gone down by -2.26% for the week, with a -1.40% drop in the past month and a 15.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.86% for CVBF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.59% for CVBF’s stock, with a 16.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Right Now?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVBF is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVBF is $22.25, which is $2.93 above the current price. The public float for CVBF is 131.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVBF on January 12, 2024 was 995.19K shares.

CVBF) stock’s latest price update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 19.12. However, the company has seen a -2.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of CVBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVBF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CVBF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CVBF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CVBF Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.11. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 97,006 shares at the price of $16.83 back on Nov 02. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 566,710 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,632,136 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 212,000 shares at $15.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 469,704 shares at $3,358,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.