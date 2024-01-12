Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLTH is 1.00.

The public float for HLTH is 99.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On January 12, 2024, HLTH’s average trading volume was 986.16K shares.

The stock of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) has decreased by -2.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lorna Williams – Investor Relations Ayub Khattak – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Aasim Javed – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cue Health Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

HLTH’s Market Performance

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has experienced a -4.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.39% drop in the past month, and a -53.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.27% for HLTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.88% for HLTH stock, with a simple moving average of -64.94% for the last 200 days.

HLTH Trading at -32.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -33.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2450. In addition, Cue Health Inc saw 20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Equity return is now at value -52.42, with -38.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.