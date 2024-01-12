Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCK is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCK is $104.15, which is $11.62 above the current price. The public float for CCK is 119.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCK on January 12, 2024 was 1.21M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CCK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 91.48, but the company has seen a 0.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will release its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 5, 2024.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK’s stock has risen by 0.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.09% and a quarterly rise of 8.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Crown Holdings, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for CCK’s stock, with a 6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CCK Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.57. In addition, Crown Holdings, Inc. saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from DONAHUE TIMOTHY J, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $90.96 back on Jan 08. After this action, DONAHUE TIMOTHY J now owns 651,264 shares of Crown Holdings, Inc., valued at $682,200 using the latest closing price.

DONAHUE TIMOTHY J, the President & CEO of Crown Holdings, Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $88.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that DONAHUE TIMOTHY J is holding 579,743 shares at $663,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings, Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 25.31, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 390.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.59. Total debt to assets is 50.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 377.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.