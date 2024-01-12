Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CRNX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CRNX stock has gone up by 7.19%, with a monthly gain of 12.94% and a quarterly surge of 37.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.17% for CRNX’s stock, with a 55.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRNX is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRNX is $47.17, which is $9.9 above the current price. The public float for CRNX is 56.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRNX on January 12, 2024 was 877.60K shares.

CRNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) has dropped by -0.88 compared to previous close of 37.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Today, we take a deeper look at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which has seen a significant increase in its stock price in recent months. The company’s primary drug candidate, paltusotine, looks like it could become a best of breed treatment for the rare disease acromegaly. Crinetics is also evaluating paltusotine for the treatment of Carcinoid syndrome and has other compounds in development for different diseases.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CRNX Trading at 14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.58. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Pizzuti Dana, who sale 14,375 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Jan 03. After this action, Pizzuti Dana now owns 5,911 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $503,125 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Marc, the CFO of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $35.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Wilson Marc is holding 96,055 shares at $354,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3544.06 for the present operating margin

+70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -3460.38. The total capital return value is set at -51.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -44.36, with -38.86 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,075.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.