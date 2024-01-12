Cricut Inc (CRCT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 6.33. However, the company has seen a -4.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jim Suva – Senior Vice President, Finance Ashish Arora – Chief Executive Officer Kimball Shill – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Maya Neuman – Morgan Stanley Paul Kearney – Barclays Amy Teske – Baird Asiya Merchant – Citigroup Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cricut Quarter Three Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRCT is 0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRCT is 43.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRCT on January 12, 2024 was 520.61K shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

CRCT stock saw a decrease of -4.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for Cricut Inc (CRCT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.54% for CRCT stock, with a simple moving average of -33.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CRCT Trading at -13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, Cricut Inc saw -5.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $6.10 back on Jan 11. After this action, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC now owns 6,273,978 shares of Cricut Inc, valued at $18,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cricut Inc, sale 52,092 shares at $6.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC is holding 9,273,978 shares at $330,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.02 for the present operating margin

+39.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cricut Inc stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value 8.39, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cricut Inc (CRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cricut Inc (CRCT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.