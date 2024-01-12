Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) Stock Records 2.41% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has gone down by -0.42% for the week, with a 4.85% rise in the past month and a 2.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for CRGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.24% for CRGY stock, with a simple moving average of 2.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRGY is 78.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGY on January 12, 2024 was 1.00M shares.

CRGY) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.08relation to previous closing price of 11.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2024-01-10 that Assuming he is still holding it, famed ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry is sitting on notable losses on his bearish position against the semiconductor sector, unveiled in Q3 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $14 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CRGY Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.48. In addition, Crescent Energy Co. saw -9.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Rockecharlie David C., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $11.32 back on Dec 06. After this action, Rockecharlie David C. now owns 100,000 shares of Crescent Energy Co., valued at $226,400 using the latest closing price.

Kendall Brandi purchase 258 shares at $11.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kendall Brandi is holding 20,642 shares at $3,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.53 for the present operating margin

+49.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Co. stands at +3.16. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 148.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.74. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.