Core Laboratories Inc (CLB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE: CLB)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.04 in comparison to its previous close of 16.10, however, the company has experienced a -8.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).

Is It Worth Investing in Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE: CLB) Right Now?

Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE: CLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLB is 2.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLB is 46.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLB on January 12, 2024 was 330.03K shares.

CLB’s Market Performance

CLB stock saw a decrease of -8.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Core Laboratories Inc (CLB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.10% for CLB’s stock, with a -29.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLB Trading at -15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLB fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.70. In addition, Core Laboratories Inc saw -11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.33 for the present operating margin

+16.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Laboratories Inc stands at +3.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.93. Equity return is now at value 20.21, with 7.09 for asset returns.

Based on Core Laboratories Inc (CLB), the company’s capital structure generated 120.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 38.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Core Laboratories Inc (CLB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.