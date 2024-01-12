Constellium SE (CSTM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CSTM is 125.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of CSTM was 744.58K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CSTM) stock’s latest price update

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 18.32. However, the company has seen a -3.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Constellium announced lower-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The company continues to endure demand headwinds, with particular weakness in Europe.

CSTM’s Market Performance

Constellium SE (CSTM) has experienced a -3.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.97% rise in the past month, and a 4.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for CSTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.58% for CSTM’s stock, with a 7.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CSTM Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.23. In addition, Constellium SE saw -9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.04. Equity return is now at value 18.09, with 2.96 for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 281.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Constellium SE (CSTM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.